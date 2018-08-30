Czech President calls for removal of anti-Russian sanctions

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman called on to eliminate the anti-Russian sanctions, TASS reports citing CTK news agency.

“The anti-Russian sanctions affect both sides [Russia and West]”, Zeman was quoted as saying. “This applies to all kinds of sanctions”, he said during a meeting with ambassadors and other diplomats in the Prague Castle.

The Czech President added that the US sanctions against Cuba, which have been in effect for decades but could not change the existing regime, remain a clear illustration of the futility of sanctions.

He stated that anti-Russian sanctions are also detrimental for the European Union, which had joined them, and the European Council should not extend them again.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan