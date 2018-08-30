LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-08-18
LONDON, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2085.50, copper price stood at $6025.00, lead price stood at $2092.00, nickel price stood at $13390.00, tin price stood at $19155.00, zinc price stood at $2509.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $64500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
