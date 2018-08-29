Artsakh’s President receives MEP Martin Sonneborn

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on August 29 member of the European Parliament Martin Sonneborn and the delegation led by him.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, different issues related to Artsakh-Europe relations were on the discussion agenda.

The President noted that there were satisfactory conditions for the development of bilateral relations, underscoring within this context the deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Deputy chairman of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Vahram Balayan, foreign minister Masis Mayilyan, head of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy Kaspar Karapetyan and other officials took part at the meeting.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan