4 blocks and 9 parties submit applications for competing in Yerevan City Council early elections

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. 4 blocks and 9 parties have submitted necessary documents for competing in Yerevan City Council early elections, ARMENPRESS reports CEC secretary Armen Smbatyan told the reporters on August 29.

“The deadline for submitting the documents is over. 13 political forces have submitted applications for participating in the elections. The Central Electoral Commission will examine all the applications until September 3 and will announce the names of the political forces which will participate in early elections of Yerevan City Council on September 23”, Smbatyan said.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




