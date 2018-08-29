Asian Stocks - 29-08-18
TOKYO, 29 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 29 August:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.06% to 22813.47 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.16% to 1731.63 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.11% to 2777.98 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.28% to 28351.62 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-08-18
- 18:26 Asian Stocks - 29-08-18
- 18:26 Israeli company may be sued for testing UAVs against Armenian military positions at the request of Azerbaijan
- 17:54 “Civil Contract” party to participate in Yerevan City Council early elections with “My Step” block
- 17:43 Former PM Hovik Abrahamyan, former Police Chief Alik Sargsyan face extortion and racketeering probe
- 17:18 Armenia to launch new talks with Russia over gas price
- 16:52 Artsakh FM meets delegation of European Parliament in Stepanakert
- 16:51 MEP Martin Sonneborn hosted at Parliament of Artsakh
- 16:23 Yerevan City Council elections: Bright alliance submits list consisting of 111 people to Central Electoral Commission
- 16:13 Yerevan City Hall terminates contract with stray animal control service
- 15:38 Speaker Babloyan, Ombudsman Tatoyan discuss domestic political situation in Armenia
- 15:35 Armenia and Russia discuss developing healthcare cooperation
- 15:03 Dan Bilzerian visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 15:01 Armenian President extends condolences to Bulgarian counterpart
- 14:58 Foreign energy companies willing to construct wind farms in Armenia, minister says
- 14:43 Putin suggests raising retirement age to 60 for women, 65 for men
- 14:33 Armenia to have 100MW solar power stations by 2020
- 13:55 Postage stamps by Armenian-Indian joint release reaffirm cooperation of two countries in culture field
- 13:00 Secretary of Security Council, Police Chief get acquainted with service process of police troops conducting combat duty
- 12:42 Necessity of 2015 constitutional reforms will be proved by time, Republicans say
- 12:24 Senior lieutenant found dead in military unit: Criminal case launched into incident
- 11:43 Parliament adopts bill on additional water release from Lake Sevan at second reading
- 11:14 Dan Bilzerian makes international headlines after acquiring Armenian citizenship, signing up for military
- 10:50 Police identify gunman as details emerge in home invasion case: Father and son subdue three armed attackers
- 10:35 European Stocks - 28-08-18
- 10:35 US stocks up - 28-08-18
- 10:34 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-08-18
- 10:34 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-08-18
- 10:34 Oil Prices Down - 28-08-18
- 10:28 At least 11 Russian tourists injured in Turkey bus crash
- 10:16 Iran oil exports drop faster than expected – The Wall Street Journal
- 10:02 Investigative Committee releases details over armed assault on house of former president of Court of Cassation
- 10:00 Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding, officials say
- 09:55 President’s office to host kids, parents on September 1 – Knowledge Day
- 09:10 Heavily armed gunmen attack former chief judge’s home, one suspect arrested - UPDATED
14:13, 08.27.2018
Viewed 21825 times Dan Bilzerian registered in Armenian Armed Forces reserve
12:17, 08.27.2018
Viewed 9338 times Romanian Tarom airline to operate Bucharest-Yerevan regular flights
14:44, 08.24.2018
Viewed 4445 times Chancellor Merkel pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
21:20, 08.23.2018
Viewed 3550 times Pashinyan calls on Diaspora Armenian youth to return to Armenia
21:18, 08.22.2018
Viewed 2898 times Armenian PM advocates economic development model based on nature protection