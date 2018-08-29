Asian Stocks - 29-08-18

TOKYO, 29 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 29 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.06% to 22813.47 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.16% to 1731.63 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.11% to 2777.98 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.28% to 28351.62 points.