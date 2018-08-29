“Civil Contract” party to participate in Yerevan City Council early elections with “My Step” block

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The “Civil Contract” party will participate in Yerevan City Council early elections with “My Step” block, ARMENPRESS reports the party’s spokesperson Vahan Kostanyan told the reporters on August 29.

“Civil Contract Party, Mission Party, as well as individuals who participated in the revolution are included in “My Step” block. The block will be led by member of Civil Contract Party, actor and producer Hayk Marutyan”, Kostanyan said, adding that “My Step” block has the capacity to consolidate the entire revolutionary team.

“We do not see anyone as our rival, we continue our communication with the citizens. The public is very well familiar with our political team, and when they get acquainted with the program of “My Step” block, they will understand that it’s our team that is able to assume Yerevan’s administration”, the party’s spokesperson emphasized.

“My step” block has submitted to the CEC a list of candidates of 170 individuals.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan