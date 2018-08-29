Former PM Hovik Abrahamyan, former Police Chief Alik Sargsyan face extortion and racketeering probe

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian law enforcement agencies said they’ve gathered information during an ongoing criminal investigation regarding fraud and abuse of power committed by officials.

The case involves Hovik Abrahamyan, a former Prime Minister of Armenia (in office 2014-2016) and Speaker of Parliament (in office 2012-2014), and Alik Sargsyan, a former Police Chief of Armenia. Sargsyan is currently a Republican lawmaker. Hovik Abrahamyan’s brother, Jonik Abrahamyan, is also involved in the case.

The case evolved around a mining company which was founded back in 2000 in Ararat. The company made around 80,000 dollars in capital investment, but in 2008 it faced artificial obstructions by government officials, the investigative committee said. It said that the officials demanded the company to hand over 60% of its shares. The officials threatened to shut down the mine if they did not receive the share.

The company executive and other witnesses have identified Hovik Abrahamyan, Jonik Abrahamyan and Alik Sargsyan in their testimonies, among others, as the persons who were involved in the abuse.

The criminal case was forwarded to the Special Investigative Service.

