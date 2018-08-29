Armenia to launch new talks with Russia over gas price

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. We have no tension and will not have any in the Armenian-Russian relations in connection with the gas price, Armenia’s minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Artur Grigoryan said during a press conference, summing up 100 days of his term in office, reports Armenpress.

The minister assured that there has been and is a mutual perception between Armenia and Russia on key matters, and this allows to think that the gas price will not increase for Armenia.

He said the talks on the gas price are mainly being carried out by the first leaders of the countries, and at the moment there are no talks, but the term of the Armenia-Russia agreement on the price procedure during gas supply to Armenia expires by the end of the year, therefore, respective talks will launch, and Armenia will try to get cheaper gas.

“We will do everything to have cheaper gas price than we have today. The Armenian government will do everything to have more affordable option”, he said.

The minister informed that the talks will continue with Iran as well: the Armenian side had a number of discussions with the Iranian energy minister and raised the issue of Iran’s selling gas at a more affordable price.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan