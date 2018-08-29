Yerevan City Council elections: Bright alliance submits list consisting of 111 people to Central Electoral Commission

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The Bright alliance, which is going to participate in the upcoming Yerevan City Council snap elections, has submitted a list consisting of 111 people to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), reports Armenpress.

The documents were submitted to the CEC by Yerevan City Council Yelk faction head Davit Khajakyan. “We are going to participate in the elections with victorious mood since there is a list in my hands which includes citizens, specialists who are able to solve the problems of Yerevan. Our candidate Mr. Zeynalyan has passed a path which is unique for politicians in Armenia. He has the knowledge and skills which will enable him to solve the problems in the city and assume that great burden of the city economy”, he said.

Davit Khajakyan said an interesting competition is expected.

The Bright bloc’s list in the Yerevan City Council elections will be headed by justice minister Artak Zeynalyan, he is followed by Davit Khajakyan.

The Yerevan City Council early elections will be held on September 23.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan