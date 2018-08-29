Yerevan City Hall terminates contract with stray animal control service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall has unilaterally terminated the contract with Unigraph X, a company which was supposed to deal with stray animal control and sterilization. The City Hall said the company failed to implement its commitments under the contract.

The company was also fined 11,422,720 drams in contract obligations.

The City Hall said soon it will choose a new contractor for the service.

