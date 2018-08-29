Armenia and Russia discuss developing healthcare cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan and Russian counterpart Veronika Skvortsova held a meeting in Moscow.

The ministers discussed issues related to enhancing bilateral partnership, boosting the existing high level relations and the ongoing joint projects, the Armenian healthcare ministry said.

This was Torosyan’s first visit to Russia as minister.

The upcoming Russian-Armenian Medical Forum, due in November, was also discussed.

