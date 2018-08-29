Armenian President extends condolences to Bulgarian counterpart

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev over the tourist bus crash near the town of Svoge which killed and injured dozens, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter the Armenian President extended condolences to President Rumen Radev and the good people of Bulgaria, wishing speedy recovery to the injured, and tenacity and courage to the relatives of the victims.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan