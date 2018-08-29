Foreign energy companies willing to construct wind farms in Armenia, minister says

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources has reached agreements with a number of foreign companies on constructing wind power stations, aka wind farms, in Armenia, minister Arthur Grigoryan told a press conference today.

He said that significant work in terms of wind power measurement and terrain studies have already been done, and continue.

He said that two major UAE-based companies have expressed willingness to construct wind power stations with the capacity of 200 MW. One company from the Czech Republic and one from Spain have also expressed willingness.

“These are very important electricity sources, for which the government must do everything in order for these directions to also develop,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan