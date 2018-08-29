Postage stamps by Armenian-Indian joint release reaffirm cooperation of two countries in culture field

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The postage stamps dedicated to the topic “Armenian-Indian joint release: Folk dances” reaffirm the cooperation of Armenia and India in the cultural sector, reports Armenpress.

The cancellation ceremony of postage stamps was held in Yerevan on August 29 with the participation of Indian Ambassador to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan.

“This is a perfect sign of cultural cooperation between Armenia and India. We are very happy that the Indian postage stamps are displaced here in Armenia”, the Ambassador said.

The first postage stamp depicts the Armenian “Hov areq” folk dance, and the next one depicts the Indian Manipuri dance which is one of the major Indian classical dance forms.

The postage stamp from the Armenian side was cancelled by Managing Director of HayPost Trust Management B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of the Republic of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan and deputy minister of transport, communication and information technologies Armen Arzumanyan.

Juan Pablo Gechidjian thanked for the postage stamps and their design, stating that they will also use the experience of India.

Each postage stamp has a nominal value of 280 AMD. They have been printed by the French Cartor printing house with a print run 40.000. The designer of the Armenian postage stamp is Vahagn Mkrtchyan from HayPost, and that of the Indian postage stamp is Suresh Kumar.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan