Necessity of 2015 constitutional reforms will be proved by time, Republicans say

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Republicans disagree with former President Robert Kocharyan’s opinion whereby former President Serzh Sargsyan failed because of the Constitutional reforms and the attempt to take office as prime minister, Republican Party (HHK) spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters today in the parliament.

Sharmazanov, who also serves as Deputy Speaker of Parliament, said that Kocharyan’s opinions about the Constitutional reforms aren’t new.

“Oppositionists of the constitutional reforms, including Robert Kocharyan, have expressed their assessments. I can only reiterate my opinion and our party’s opinion: there was a necessity for the constitutional reforms and for transitioning into a parliamentary system of administration, and I find it to be a very positive step in terms of strengthening democracy and national security in Armenia. Time will show that the complete transition into a parliamentary system stemmed from priorities of state security and state interest,” Sharmazanov said.

He also disagrees with Kocharyan over the latter’s opinion that Serzh Sargsyan amended the Constitution to rule for a third term. According to Sharmazanov, Serzh Sargsyan’s April 17 election stemmed out of state interests of Armenia.

“At that time the HHK garnered political majority in the election and according to the Constitution we had to decide whom to entrust the office of prime minister. We in our team do not have a more prepared, more wise, more experienced figure to realize national security and protect Artsakh’s interest other than Serzh Sargsyan,” Sharmazanov said.

However, Sharmazanov also did not rule out that Republicans might cooperate with Robert Kocharyan despite the disagreements over the abovementioned issues.

“We have our political agenda, we are ready to struggle for the strengthening of the Republic of Armenia together with all those figures who share our opinion. Our struggle isn’t against any particular one, but rather for the strengthening of our homeland,” he said.

Eduard Sharmazanov also noted that Kocharyan has still things to say and do in politics.

In an interview to the Russian NTV, former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan had said that Sargsyan’s failure and the revolution of April was caused by the Constitutional reforms initiated by Sargsyan himself and his aspiration to maintain power for a third term.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan