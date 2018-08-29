Senior lieutenant found dead in military unit: Criminal case launched into incident
YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Investigation has been launched to clarify the details of the death of senior lieutenant Karen Hovhannisyan, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.
On August 29, at 08:15, the body of Karen Hovhannisyan was found in one of the military units of Armenia’s defense ministry with a fatal gunshot wound.
Criminal case has been launched into the incident.
Investigation continues.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
