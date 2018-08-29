Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 August

Senior lieutenant found dead in military unit: Criminal case launched into incident

Senior lieutenant found dead in military unit: Criminal case launched into incident

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Investigation has been launched to clarify the details of the death of senior lieutenant Karen Hovhannisyan, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On August 29, at 08:15, the body of Karen Hovhannisyan was found in one of the military units of Armenia’s defense ministry with a fatal gunshot wound.

Criminal case has been launched into the incident.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration