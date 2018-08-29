Parliament adopts bill on additional water release from Lake Sevan at second reading

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament has completely adopted the bill on making amendments in the law on “Approving the annual and complex action plan for restoration, reproduction and use of eco system of Lake Sevan” at the second reading, reports Armenpress.

80 MPs voted in favor of the bill, 1 voted against.

Before the voting RPA faction MP Hayk Babukhanyan said he will vote in favor of the bill as he saw the rural people who do not have water, but added that he hasn’t yet received the responses to his questions regarding the problem and proposed all parliamentary factions to create an investigative commission to discuss water resource management issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan