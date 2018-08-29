Dan Bilzerian makes international headlines after acquiring Armenian citizenship, signing up for military

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American internet personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian’s Armenia trip has made international headlines.

The British Daily Mail noted Bilzerian’s visit to Armenia, when the “King of Instagram”, who is known for his lavish lifestyle, acquired Armenian citizenship and signed up for the military, as required by law.

Daily Mail published a photo of Bilzerian which was taken in Artsakh. It also showed a video of the gun enthusiast firing large caliber weapons in a local shooting range.

“Looks like Bilzerian is going to like his new homeland”, The Blast reported, showing a photo of the Armenian-American millionaire firing an RPG.

Bilzerian himself posted a photo of him shooting an RPG on Instagram, and said : “First day as Armenian citizen”.

First day as Armenian citizen A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Aug 28, 2018 at 8:38am PDT

Dan Bilzerian arrived to Armenia on August 27 with his brother Adam and his father Paul. He is also accompanied by two of his girlfriends.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan