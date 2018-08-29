At least 11 Russian tourists injured in Turkey bus crash
YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. At least 11 Russian tourists have been injuired in a bus crash August 29 in the Turkish province of Antalya, a popular tourism destination.
According to local media, the bus was carrying 25 Russian nationals to the airport from Belek, a township in the Serik district of the province. A cargo truck slammed into the bus midway.
The Russian consulate in Antalya confirmed the news to TASS, saying that “everyone is ok, everyone were treated”.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:14 Dan Bilzerian makes international headlines after acquiring Armenian citizenship, signing up for military
- 10:50 Police identify gunman as details emerge in home invasion case: Father and son subdue three armed attackers
- 10:35 European Stocks - 28-08-18
- 10:35 US stocks up - 28-08-18
- 10:34 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-08-18
- 10:34 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-08-18
- 10:34 Oil Prices Down - 28-08-18
- 10:28 At least 11 Russian tourists injured in Turkey bus crash
- 10:16 Iran oil exports drop faster than expected – The Wall Street Journal
- 10:02 Investigative Committee releases details over armed assault on house of former president of Court of Cassation
- 10:00 Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding, officials say
- 09:55 President’s office to host kids, parents on September 1 – Knowledge Day
- 09:10 Heavily armed gunmen attack former chief judge’s home, one suspect arrested - UPDATED
- 08.28-18:25 Davit Tonoyan speaks about necessity of new fighter-bomber aviation
- 08.28-18:06 I am greatly honored to serve my military experience to my Motherland - Dan Bilzerian starts his Artsakh tour from shooting range
- 08.28-18:02 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-08-18
- 08.28-18:02 Asian Stocks - 28-08-18
- 08.28-16:50 Eurasian Week forum to be held in Yerevan in October
- 08.28-16:22 Dan Bilzerian hosted by NSS officers in Artsakh
- 08.28-15:57 Defense minister says it is planned to acquire multifunctional aviation within frames of Armed Forces upgrading works
- 08.28-15:48 ARF is confident their candidate for Yerevan Mayor will run very right cadre policy if elected
- 08.28-15:11 President Sarkissian, Speaker Babloyan discuss domestic political situation in Armenia
- 08.28-14:54 Police deny media report on Police Chief’s plan to resign in October
- 08.28-14:32 OSCE conducts monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 08.28-14:02 EAEU, Faroe Islands raise cooperation to new level
- 08.28-13:51 Trump to meet with FIFA President
- 08.28-13:30 Armenia’s healthcare minister to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow
- 08.28-12:56 Court of Appeals rejects appeal of attorney of CSTO chief
- 08.28-12:53 RPA ready to cooperate with any political force, including 2nd President Kocharyan - Sharmazanov
- 08.28-12:40 Armenia to present programs for development of relations with Germany
- 08.28-12:29 Republican Party will not nominate candidate for Yerevan Mayor at upcoming elections – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 08.28-12:09 Secretary General of International Organization of La Francophonie to arrive in Armenia
- 08.28-12:02 Dan Bilzerian visits Artsakh
- 08.28-11:46 Armenian foreign ministry representative releases details over replacement process of CSTO Secretary General
- 08.28-11:28 Aytsemnik Ohanyan substitutes Tsarukyan faction MP Vardan Bostanjyan in Parliament
14:13, 08.27.2018
Viewed 21277 times Dan Bilzerian registered in Armenian Armed Forces reserve
12:17, 08.27.2018
Viewed 9125 times Romanian Tarom airline to operate Bucharest-Yerevan regular flights
14:44, 08.24.2018
Viewed 4401 times Chancellor Merkel pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
21:20, 08.23.2018
Viewed 3477 times Pashinyan calls on Diaspora Armenian youth to return to Armenia
21:18, 08.22.2018
Viewed 2859 times Armenian PM advocates economic development model based on nature protection