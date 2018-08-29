At least 11 Russian tourists injured in Turkey bus crash

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. At least 11 Russian tourists have been injuired in a bus crash August 29 in the Turkish province of Antalya, a popular tourism destination.

According to local media, the bus was carrying 25 Russian nationals to the airport from Belek, a township in the Serik district of the province. A cargo truck slammed into the bus midway.

The Russian consulate in Antalya confirmed the news to TASS, saying that “everyone is ok, everyone were treated”.

