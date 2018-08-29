President’s office to host kids, parents on September 1 – Knowledge Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian’s office has announced a nice surprise for kids for September 1, known as Knowledge Day.

On this day, when school kids and students will once again start their academic year, the President’s office said that the Presidential Palace in Yerevan will have a day of open doors for children and parents. The children and their families will have the chance to spend some time and have fun at the outdoor area and the adjacent park of Sarkissian’s office.

And before this, Sarkissian’s office will also host children from orphanages, from special care centers and socially vulnerable families – with support from UNICEF.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan