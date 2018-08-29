Heavily armed gunmen attack former chief judge’s home, one suspect arrested

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Three masked gunmen have breached into the home of Arman Mkrtumyan, the former president of the Court of Cassation of Armenia, late Tuesday evening in a village outside of Yerevan.

Mkrtumyan and his family were in the house at the time of the attack, Investigative Committee spokesperson Sona Truzyan said on Facebook.

“Arman Mkrtumyan and his son went outside after noticing them [gunmen] with surveillance cameras. According to preliminary information the gunmen opened sporadic gunfire from automatic weapons,” Truzyan said.

She said that one of the suspects was arrested.

An investigation has been launched, according to Truzyan.

No other details were available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan