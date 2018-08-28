I am greatly honored to serve my military experience to my Motherland - Dan Bilzerian starts his Artsakh tour from shooting range

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Famous American-Armenian millionaire Dan Bilzerian, who is famous as “Poker King” arrived in Artsakh on August 28. ARMENPRESS reports the internet star visited Artsakh accompanied by his family members and friends.

His first stop was at the shooting range, where he shoot from different kind of weapons.

In an interview with ARTSAKHPRESS Bilzerian said that everything is wonderful in Artsakh and he just wanted to visit his Motherland and spend nice time. Speaking about military registration in Armenia, Dan Bilzerian said, “I have military experience, and it’s a great honor for me to serve my experience to my Motherland”.

After the shooting Dan Bilzerian visited “We are our Mountains” monument.

Dan Bilzerian’s father Paul Bilzerian said that his ancestors migrated to the USA after the Armenian Genocide from Western Armenia.

“Artsakh has a great history and I am very glad that I am here with my sons. I would like there should be no war in Artsakh and the Azerbaijanis should understand and recognize that his is an Armenian land”, Paul Bilzerian said.

Dan Bilzerian’s brother Adam Bilzerian said that he feels very well in Artsakh, since he is an Armenian and has an Armenian surname. “Here everything is wonderful. But it’s very bad that the Azerbaijanis try to permanently pose danger here”, Adam Bilzerian said.

Editor and translator Tigran Sirekanyan