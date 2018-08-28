Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-08-18

YEREVAN, 28 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 482.73 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.16 drams to 565.04 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.17 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.94 drams to 623.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 3.08 drams to 18588.46 drams. Silver price down by 0.04 drams to 226.9 drams. Platinum price down by 2.02 drams to 12198.82 drams.