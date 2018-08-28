Dan Bilzerian hosted by NSS officers in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian professional poker player, “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian has been hosted by the National Security Service officers of the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh special presidential envoy, former director of the National Security Service Arshavir Gharamyan said on Facebook, Armenpress reports.

Gharamyan posted a photo and a video on Facebook.

Dan Bilzerian arrived in Artsakh on August 28.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan