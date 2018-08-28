President Sarkissian, Speaker Babloyan discuss domestic political situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian and Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan had a meeting on August 28, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan came up with the proposal to meet earlier with the statement made on the country’s domestic political situation.

Ara Babloyan informed the President that during yesterday’s meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan they stated that all steps aimed at solving the issues should be in accordance with democratic standards and in an atmosphere of political dialogue, negotiations and discussions.

President Armen Sarkissian highlighted the importance of the Constitution and reaffirmed his stance according to which the issues are solved at best through dialogue and talks, and the sides respect the agreements reached during these talks by consistently taking actions directed for these agreements, learning lessons and recording success.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan