Police deny media report on Police Chief’s plan to resign in October

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia deny the media report according to which Police Chief Valeri Osipyan is going to resign in October, reports Armenpress.

The Police issued a statement which says: “One of the media outlets reported that Police Chief Valeri Osipyan is going to resign in October. We announce that the Police Chief continues working normally and has many long-term programs which are being and will be implemented in the predetermined timeframes. As for the Police Chief’s “plan” to settle in Europe, we just want to state that today our compatriots return to home from Europe, and such “stories” are just ridiculous. We urge to refrain from misleading the reader with inaccurate news”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan