EAEU, Faroe Islands raise cooperation to new level

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Faroe Islands have opened a new page for cooperation, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told Armenpress.

The EEC and the government of Faroe Islands have signed a memorandum of understanding. The document has been signed by EEC minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics Tatyana Valovaya and minister of foreign affairs and trade of the Faroe Islands Poul Michelsen.

The agreement is a result of long-term talks between the EEC and the Faroe side which reflects the commitment of the sides over complete cooperation.

“From 2010 to 2017 our trade turnover increased almost 20 times and reached 393.2 million USD. These are perfect figures. But I think that the markets of the EAEU remaining member states, except Russia, are not sufficiently examined by the Faroe Islands. Within the frames of the memorandum we are creating a joint working group which will allow to intensify our contacts with all states of our Union”, the EEC minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan