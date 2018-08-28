Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 August

Trump to meet with FIFA President

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will meet with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on August 28, the White House said, reports Armenpress.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors.

No information on the topics to be discussed at the meeting is provided.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




