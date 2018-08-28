RPA ready to cooperate with any political force, including 2nd President Kocharyan  - Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is ready to cooperate with all political forces, including 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Vice Speaker of the Parliament, RPA spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“The RPA is a consolidated political force. We are ready to cooperate with all political forces, including Robert Kocharyan. As a state, political figure Robert Kocharyan has much to say and do in Armenia’s political field. This is my private opinion”, he said.

Sharmazanov thinks that Kocharyan will engage in politics, moreover, he is already engaged in politics.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan