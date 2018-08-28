Court of Appeals rejects appeal of attorney of CSTO chief  

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Court of Appeals has rejected the appeal of CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan.

The Special Investigative Service of Armenia has charged CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov over the 2008 March 1 case under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia in conspiracy with others. Khachaturov was serving as deputy defense minister of Armenia in 2008. On July 27 the Special Investigative Service filed a motion to remand Khachaturov into custody. The court approved the motion. But on July 28, Yuri Khachaturov has been released on bail.

In response to ARMENPRESS question whether they are going to submit an appeal to Court of Cassation, attorney Mihran Poghosyan said they will express their position upon receiving the court’s ruling and discussing the formulations included in it.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan