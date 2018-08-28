Armenia to present programs for development of relations with Germany

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The key achievement of German Chancellor’s recent visit to Armenia were the talks aimed at deepening the bilateral relations, Armenian foreign ministry’s acting spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said during today’s press briefing, reports Armenpress.

“During the visit, during the Armenian-German meetings at different levels the officials constantly talked about the bilateral commitment to deepen and develop the relations. Certain agreements have been reached on this direction”, she said.

Anna Naghdalyan said the next important factor of the visit was the reference to the Armenia-EU agenda issues. “Within this framework the issue of visa liberalization has been discussed over which we have received the concrete assurances of the German side”, she added.

The MFA acting spokeswoman said the Armenian side is going to present concrete proposals and programs for the development of the bilateral relations.

