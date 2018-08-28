Secretary General of International Organization of La Francophonie to arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of International Organization of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on September 10-14, Armenian foreign ministry’s acting spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters during today’s briefing, reports Armenpress.

“During the visit Michaëlle Jean will participate in the 11th conference of International Non-Governmental Organizations in Yerevan”, she said.

The summit of International Organization of La Francophonie will be held in Yerevan in October. Anna Naghdalyan informed that all events within the frames of the summit will be held in French, and no translation will be provided.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan