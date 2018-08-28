Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 August

Dan Bilzerian visits Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian professional poker player, “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian visited the Republic of Artsakh, reports Armenpress.

Artsakh’s Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan posted a photo with Bilzerian on Facebook. “The conversation seems is taking place”, Melikyan said.

Bilzerian will visit a shooting range in Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




