Dan Bilzerian visits Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian professional poker player, “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian visited the Republic of Artsakh, reports Armenpress.

Artsakh’s Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan posted a photo with Bilzerian on Facebook. “The conversation seems is taking place”, Melikyan said.

Bilzerian will visit a shooting range in Artsakh.

