28 August

Extraordinary session convened by government kicks off in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Parliament on August 28, reports Armenpress.

80 MPs were registered.

The lawmakers will debate the draft law on making amendments in the law on Approving the annual and complex action plan for restoration, reproduction and use of eco system of Lake Sevan.

