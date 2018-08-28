Trump cancels Secretary Pompeo’s trip to North Korea

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump cancelled the visit of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to North Korea after the latter received a belligerent letter from a senior North Korean official just hours after the trip was announced last week, Reuters reports citing The Washington Post.

The Post quoted two unnamed senior U.S. administration officials as saying the letter came on Friday from Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, who led previous rounds of talks with Pompeo.

The newspaper said the exact contents of the message were unclear, but it was sufficiently belligerent that Trump and Pompeo decided to call off the journey.