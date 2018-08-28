Merkel, Trump call for international action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The United States and Germany are concerned over the developments around Syria, in particular around Idlib and call for international action to prevent humanitarian crisis in the province, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement, Reuters reported.

“Both leaders called for international action to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Idlib Province”, Sarah Sanders said after US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan