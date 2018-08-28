Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 August

Merkel, Trump call for international action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria

Merkel, Trump call for international action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The United States and Germany are concerned over the developments around Syria, in particular around Idlib and call for international action to prevent humanitarian crisis in the province, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement, Reuters reported.

“Both leaders called for international action to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Idlib Province”, Sarah Sanders said after US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration