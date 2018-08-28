LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-08-18
LONDON, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.03% to $2085.50, copper price up by 1.43% to $6025.00, lead price up by 3.31% to $2092.00, nickel price up by 1.17% to $13390.00, tin price up by 0.60% to $19155.00, zinc price up by 2.91% to $2509.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $64500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:07 Trump cancels Secretary Pompeo’s trip to North Korea
- 09:48 Merkel, Trump call for international action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Syria
- 09:28 European Stocks - 27-08-18
- 09:27 US stocks up - 27-08-18
- 09:26 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-08-18
- 09:24 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-08-18
- 09:23 Oil Prices - 27-08-18
- 08.27-19:33 “Bright Armenia” and “Republic” Parties to participate in Yerevan City Council elections by block called “Bright”
- 08.27-19:15 Armenian Premier discusses reforms in Armenia with MEP Martin Sonneborn
- 08.27-18:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-08-18
- 08.27-18:24 Asian Stocks - 27-08-18
- 08.27-17:51 Armenian President expects from all political forces to be guided by understanding of national security
- 08.27-17:34 President Sarkissian sends condolence letter on death of legendary goalkeeper Alyosha Abrahamyan
- 08.27-17:11 Dan Bilzerian enjoys time in Lake Sevan
- 08.27-17:04 Political scientist optimistic over raising Armenian-German relations to necessary economic quality
- 08.27-16:18 CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities to conduct observer mission at upcoming Yerevan City Council elections
- 08.27-15:07 Parliament Speaker Babloyan and PM Pashinyan hold meeting
- 08.27-15:03 Ready to support initiatives aimed at preserving Christian values and traditional family – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 08.27-14:13 Armenian-German relations will reach new level by Merkel’s recent visit – Ambassador Navasardyan
- 08.27-14:13 Dan Bilzerian registered in Armenian Armed Forces
- 08.27-14:11 PM Pashinyan congratulates Moldovan counterpart on Independence Day
- 08.27-13:52 PM visits market in Yerevan, says prices of vegetables are strangely high
- 08.27-13:43 Turkey’s Erdogan to pay official visit to Iran on September 7
- 08.27-13:08 Renowned American playwright Neil Simon dies at 91
- 08.27-12:39 Armenia’s Ambassador to India concurrently appointed as Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Nepal
- 08.27-12:17 Romanian Tarom airline to operate Bucharest-Yerevan regular flights
- 08.27-11:59 Dan Bilzerian receives Armenian citizenship
- 08.27-11:47 Russian border guards apprehend citizens of Pakistan on Armenian-Turkish border
- 08.27-11:08 Lebanese business delegation’s business agenda launched in Armenia
- 08.27-10:36 Iran, Syria sign defense cooperation agreement
- 08.27-10:25 OSCE to conduct monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 08.27-10:20 Armenian President congratulates Moldovan counterpart on Independence Day
- 08.27-10:14 Dan Bilzerian arrives in Armenia
- 08.27-09:59 Georgian PM to pay official visit to Azerbaijan
- 08.27-09:55 President Bako Sahakyan meets with participants of Artsakh Youth Forum
19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 22828 times Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia
14:13, 08.27.2018
Viewed 13909 times Dan Bilzerian registered in Armenian Armed Forces
12:17, 08.27.2018
Viewed 7147 times Romanian Tarom airline to operate Bucharest-Yerevan regular flights
14:44, 08.24.2018
Viewed 4292 times Chancellor Merkel pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
21:20, 08.23.2018
Viewed 3344 times Pashinyan calls on Diaspora Armenian youth to return to Armenia