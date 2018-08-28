LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.03% to $2085.50, copper price up by 1.43% to $6025.00, lead price up by 3.31% to $2092.00, nickel price up by 1.17% to $13390.00, tin price up by 0.60% to $19155.00, zinc price up by 2.91% to $2509.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $64500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.