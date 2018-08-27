“Bright Armenia” and “Republic” Parties to participate in Yerevan City Council elections by block called “Bright”

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. “Bright Armenia” and “Republic” Parties will participate in Yerevan City Council elections by block called “Bright”, ARMENPRESS reports the representatives of the parties announced the name of the block in an assembly near Matenadaran.

The electoral list will be headed by Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan, “Yelk” block head at Yerevan City Council Davit Khajakyan will be the second in the list and Ani Khachatryan will be the 3rd. “We expect your active support”, “Yelk” block parliamentary faction member, head of “Bright Armenia” party Edmon Marukyan said.

According to Artsak Zeynalyan they called the block “Bright”, since they want to bring some light. “We expect that the results of the elections will be trustworthy”, he said, adding that the residents of Armenia will believe that it’s their choice.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan