Armenian Premier discusses reforms in Armenia with MEP Martin Sonneborn

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received member of Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament, MEP Martin Sonneborn on August 27.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the PM welcomed the MEP and thanked him for his pro-Armenian actions at the European Parliament, particularly over the issues of the Armenian Genocide and Nagorno Karabakh.

During the meeting issues referring to the democratic processes and reforms in Armenia were discussed.

The PM referred to the non-violent, peaceful velvet revolution, noting that Armenia lives an era of great transformations, and the steps of the new government are aimed at the development of democracy, fight against corruption, establishment of rule of law, protection of human rights, independence of the judicial branch, elimination of economic monopolies and establishment of favorable business environment. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that these reforms will give Armenia an opportunity to be more democratic, more secure and successful.

Martin Sonneborn saluted the peaceful democratic process in Armenia and the reforms initiated y the Armenian Government in various spheres. The sides highlighted the assistance of European institutions for the successful implementation of the reform agenda in Armenia.

The interlocutors also referred to Nagorno Karabakh conflict and highlighted its peaceful settlement in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan