Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-08-18

YEREVAN, 27 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 August, USD exchange rate is down by 0.10 drams to 482.81 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.35 drams to 560.88 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.06 drams to 7.18 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.84 drams to 620.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 79.21 drams to 18591.54 drams. Silver price is down by 0.13 drams to 226.94 drams. Platinum price is up by 51.81 drams to 12200.84 drams.