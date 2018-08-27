Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August

Asian Stocks - 27-08-18

TOKYO, 27 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 27 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.88% to 22799.64 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.16% to 1728.95 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.89% to 2780.90 points, and HANG SENG is up by 2.17% to 28271.27 points.




