Dan Bilzerian enjoys time in Lake Sevan
YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian professional poker player, “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian visited Lake Sevan in Armenia, reports Armenpress.
Suelyn Medeiros, Brazilian-American model, made a story on Instagram, stating that she is in Lake Sevan together with Dan Bilzerian.
Dan Bilzerian arrived in Armenia on August 27. He and his brother Adam Bilzerian received an Armenian citizenship on August 27.
He will stay in Armenia for several days, then will depart for Thailand.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
