Political scientist optimistic over raising Armenian-German relations to necessary economic quality

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Narine Dilbaryan says German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent visit to Armenia will positively affect the Armenian-German relations, Armenpress reports.

The political scientist told reporters that Angela Merkel was quite impressed with Armenia’s open society.

“We managed to show that we are an open society: I think the enthusiasm both the ordinary citizens and our authorities showed to Merkel has impressed her a lot”, she said.

According to her, the Armenian-German relations can receive the necessary quality in economic and financial sectors in the 21st century.

Dilbaryan expressed hope that the Armenian side has presented real programs to the German delegation.

“I have heard from the words of the German Ambassador that there are expectations regarding the support to social programs, but of course, this is not enough. The visit was held in social, scientific-cultural and cognitive terms, and it was held also due to the fact that Merkel arrived in Armenia really prepared”, she said, adding that this visit can be considered as one of the most influential ones during the tenure of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan