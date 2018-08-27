Ready to support initiatives aimed at preserving Christian values and traditional family – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov on August 27 had a meeting with the members of the Initiative for preservation of Christian values and traditional family – Hayk Nahapetyan, Hayk Ayvazyan and Karine Yesayan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the Vice Speaker highlighted the importance of preservation of national and Christian values. “The spiritual challenges facing us are a serious threat to the national values, preservation of identity. We are ready to support your initiatives aimed at protecting the Christian values, traditional family”, Sharmazanov said.

Hayk Nahapetyan as well affirmed that the Armenian people’s Christian values, traditional family values face challenges some of which are a serious threat. He thanked Eduard Sharmazanov for the support, stating that they will be decisive and consistent in their actions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan