PM Pashinyan congratulates Moldovan counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Moldova’s Prime Minister Pavel Filip on the Independence Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Moldova’s national day – the Independence Day. I am convinced that the active inter-governmental joint work will contribute to further strengthening the mutual cooperation between Armenia and Moldova and creating favorable conditions for launching new prospective initiatives in commercial, scientific-technical and cultural-humanitarian sectors, as well as for the development of the whole spectrum of bilateral relations”.

The Armenian PM addressed his wishes to PM Filip and the good people of Moldova.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan