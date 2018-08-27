Armenian-German relations will reach new level by Merkel’s recent visit – Ambassador Navasardyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-German relations will reach a new level by the recent visit of Chancellor Angela Merkel to Armenia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan told reporters on August 27, Armenpress reports.

“Germany will support and assist Armenia in a number of matters, in particular, in the development of relations with Europe. The Federal Republic of Germany is number one in the list of the EU states, and Merkel said with an open text that they will contribute to the development of our relations with Europe. Merkel also stated that the Artsakh conflict should be solved peacefully, and Germany will do everything to contribute to that”, he said.

The Ambassador highlighted the fact that Chancellor Merkel saw in her own eyes the country of Armenia which carried out a “Velvet revolution”.

He positively assessed Merkel’s visit to Armenia, but said it’s just the beginning of all relations, time will show how they will develop.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan