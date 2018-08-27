PM visits market in Yerevan, says prices of vegetables are strangely high

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today visited the farmer market in Yerevan to get acquainted with the prices of products, reports Armenpress.

During the tour the PM came to a conclusion that the prices of potato, cucumber, eggplant and several other vegetables are strangely high. The PM also considered strange the fact that at this period of the year there are greenhouse cucumbers and potatoes in the market.

Pashinyan told reporters that there is no task to impact the pricing, but the prices should decrease in a long-run through a policy. “Look, for instance now both the market and the official day show that apple demonstrates a very stable behavior in the market and always maintains a stable price since in the last years a concrete mechanism for apple production has been formed”, he said.

Asked what is the reason of 67% growth in export of agricultural goods compared to the previous year, he said: “It is supposed that the infrastructures are increasing, the harvest has been good and the demand has increased”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan