Turkey’s Erdogan to pay official visit to Iran on September 7

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Iran on an official visit on September 7, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement, TASS reported.

No other details on the visit are being provided.

It is expected that during Erdogan’s visit Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on the Syrian settlement will be held.

