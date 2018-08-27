Renowned American playwright Neil Simon dies at 91

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Renowned US playwright Neil Simon has died at the age of 91, representatives said, BBC reported.

Simon gained international fame in the 1960s for stage and screen comedies including The Odd Couple and Barefoot In The Park.

In 1991 he won the Pulitzer Prize For Drama with Lost in Yonkers.

Simon was a prolific author. averaging at least one play a year for much of his career, and his work included the hit musicals Sweet Charity and They’re Playing Our Song.