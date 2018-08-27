Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August

Armenia’s Ambassador to India concurrently appointed as Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Nepal

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees on concurrently appointing Armenia’s Ambassador to India Armen Martirosyan as Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Nepal, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the decrees based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




